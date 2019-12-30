FERRIS, Elsie Madrien R.N. Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, December 27, 2019 of Elsie Madrien (nee MacLean) Ferris of Charlottetown, age 87 years. Wife of the late A. S. Ferris. Loving mother of Sharlene MacLean (Kenneth Polland) and Sean (Gael MacEachern) Ferris and grandmother of Tara MacLean, David Martirano, Bryde MacLean, Meghan Ferris and Tate Ferris. Predeceased by her parents Louis and Margaret (Diamond) MacLean and granddaughter Shaye Martirano. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel from where the service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. If so desired, memorials to the PEI Humane Society would be appreciated. Visiting hours Tuesday from 9:30–10:45 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
Commented