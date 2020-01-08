MACMILLAN, Elwood J. At the Prince County Hospital Summerside on Monday January 6, 2020 of Elwood J. MacMillan of Margate aged 64 years. Born in O’Leary, February 18, 1955 son of the late Edward and Velda (Morrison) MacMillan. Husband of Janet (Adams) MacMillan. Father of Cory (Lisa) MacMillan, Kandas MacMillan (Darryl MacGregor), Catherine Adams (Tristan Collicut) and Patrick (Karen) Adams. Grandfather of Brittany Richard (Nick Gallant), Curry and Logan MacMillan and Ella, Mya, Avery and Henry Adams. Brother of Calvin MacMillan (Diane Silliker), Barbara (James) MacMurdo, Sandra (Donald) Paynter, Sheila (Wesley) Craswell, Leila (Peter) Thompson, Gordon (Leisa) MacMillan, Bernadette (Brent) Kelly, Donna MacMillan and Diane MacMillan. Brother-in-law of Carl Craswell, John (Cathy) Adams, Garth (Trish) Adams, Donald (Brenda) Adams and Carol Anne Adams. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his granddaughter Kenley Adams, sister Lila Craswell, sisters-in-law Adele MacMillan and Stella Adams, brother-in-law Barry Adams and father-in-law and mother-in-law Ralph and Violet Adams. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington for visitation on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Friday in the Davison Funeral Home Chapel at 10 a.m. Interment in the Margate United Cemetery. Family flowers only. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Funeral Expense Fund or the Children’s Wish Foundation. www.davisonfh.com
