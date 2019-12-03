Emery Downing

DOWNING, Emery Malcolm March 1st, 1928 - November 29th, 2019 It is with our love that we share the passing of our Dad, who in Heaven is now sipping a glass of wine once again with Eleanor, his wife of over 64 years. He is survived by their four children, Anne (Dave – St Alphonse), Carl (Linda – Stellarton), Dale (Tootsie - Kilmuir) and John (Janet – Ontario), beloved Grand Children Shawnna, Nathan and Brandon, Gregory and Rebecca, and two treasured Great Grand Children, Jacob and Brody. Dad also has two surviving sisters, Elaine and Florence, and is pre-deceased by his brother Ralph, and sister Esther. For many years Dad was a valued member of the Odd Fellows (Mom was a Rebekah) and they both often gave of their time for many causes. They loved homemade wine, fine ‘scouse’, card games and their cherished friends and family. Dad was indeed a jack of all trades, very well read and stubborn to a fault. Originally from East Margaretsville, NS, he met our Mom, a red headed Kilmuir girl, by fate in Ontario. Dad worked for many years at Ford Motor Company until they decided it was time to move back east where they settled in Stellarton and Dad became a dedicated Michelin man, eventually retiring in 1988 to our Mom’s homestead in Kilmuir, which became their own home and where they spent the rest of their lives. Both Mom and Dad would not have been able to spend their golden years at the homestead in Kilmuir, in the comfort and security they enjoyed, without the dedication and love from their son Dale. His love, sacrifices and unending devotion to them goes well beyond words. Dale allowed our parents, together and apart, to feel care without question, respect and understanding, and love without boundaries. They both knew and often said how blessed they were. Thank you to the caring and kind staff at the Logan Ferguson Funeral Home. Endless respect and thanks must also be given to Dr Geraldine Johnson, the Home Support Staff from Montague, Hospital staff and the paramedics who helped us in many ways along this journey. We will never forget them or the random people who helped all of us over the years. Bless you all. In any small or large way, you supported our parents and ourselves when we needed you most. Your kindness and generosity made it possible for our Mom and Dad to feel together in heart and spirit, until this day when Dad took Mom once again by the hand. Thank you. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home with visiting on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 from 2:30 - 3:30 pm. Funeral Service to follow at 4:00 pm in the Funeral Home Chapel.
