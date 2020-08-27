Emma Ruth McGaugh

At Garden Home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 of Emma Ruth McGaugh (Diamond), Charlottetown, age 87 years. Loving mother of Robert, Connie, Mary Wyllie (Ron). Grandmother of Jenn Hendricken (Mark), Devin, Andrew and Laurel. Great grandmother of Cameron, Maddison and Riley. Survived by her sisters Evelyn Theroux, Anna MacRae and Edna Diamond. Also lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Earl McGaugh. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family service will be held by invitation only. Interment will take place in People’s Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Humane Society or the Diabetes Association. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com