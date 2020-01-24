SONIER, Emma The death occurred at the Wedgewood Manor, Summerside, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, of Emma Sonier, of Summerside, aged 94 years. Born in Bible Hill, Truro, NS, she was the daughter of the late Colin and Jean (Kennedy) Milligan. Survived by her daughters Susan (Tommy) Hudson and Beverly (Brian) Warren; grandchildren Jennifer “Rae” Warren (Jeromy Bernard), Amy Hudson and Johnathan Hudson; great-granddaughters Destiny Warren and Bella Bernard; sister Delina (Douglas) MacLean; and by her sisters-in-law Vickie Milligan, Betty (Austin) Doucette and Donna Sonier. Predeceased by her husband Edward “Buster” Sonier; sisters Grace (Fred) Plaster and Louise Kilbride; brothers Stewart (Mary Ellen), Donald, Leo and Victor Milligan; and by her nephew Danny Milligan. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Interment later in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Valley. Visiting hours Friday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial donations to Wedgewood Manor Equipment Fund or a charity of choice would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
