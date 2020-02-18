Ensor MacNevin

MACNEVIN, Ensor The death occurred at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, of Ensor MacNevin, of Summerside, aged 59 years. Born in Summerside, he was the son of the late Harold and Shirley (Ferrish) MacNevin. Survived by his brother Sheldon (Robert); sister Marilyn MacNevin; nephew Curtis MacNevin; and by a niece Katilyn MacNevin. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside. No visiting hours or funeral service by personal request. Interment later in St. John’s Anglican Church Cemetery, St. Eleanors. Memorial donations to the Prince County Hospital Foundation or Home Care and Support would be appreciated. www.moase.ca

