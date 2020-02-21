HUESTIS, Erma The death occurred peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, of Erma Huestis, of Summerside, aged 84 years. Born in Summerside, she was the daughter of the late Stan and Myrtle (Barlow) Rayner. Survived by her children Michael Hogg, Sandra (David) Salter, Barb (Terry) Lawrence and David (Janice) Hogg; step-children Elaine (Roger) Caseley and Deborah (Donnie) MacLean; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and by her brothers Ivan (Gloria), Keith and Dan Rayner. Predeceased by her husbands Ralph Hogg and Gordon Huestis. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, then to the North Bedeque United Church, North Bedeque, for funeral service on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. No visiting hours by personal request. Interment later in North Bedeque Cemetery, North Bedeque. Memorial donations to the North Bedeque United Church or the North Bedeque Cemetery would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
