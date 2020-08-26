June 3rd, 1934 - August 24th, 2020
At the Atlantic Baptist Home on Monday, August 24, 2020 of Ernest Roger MacArthur, Charlottetown, age 86 years. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Craig). Dear father of Carl (Debbie), Carman (Donna), Shelley Gallant (Ian) and Sherwyn (Nancy). Loving grandfather of Nicole (Jeff), Michelle, Tara (Joe), Amanda (Brad), Christina (Alex), Ashley (Will), Brandon (Ellen), Bailey (Ernie) and Brodie (Emily). Lovingly remembered by his great-grandchildren Claire, Penny, Alice, Audrey, Caden, Luka, Connor and Delton. Brother of Margaret MacEachern (Lloyd) and Catherine Fletcher (Robert). Brother-in-law of Mary MacArthur, Jeri MacArthur, Janell Moore (Errol), Bannie Craig (Arlene), Blanche MacLeod and Norma Ramsay. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Maynard and Olga (MacLean) MacArthur, father and mother-in-law Lee and Marjorie Craig, brothers Warren MacArthur and Shelton MacArthur, brothers-in-law Miller Craig and Ken MacLeod. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family visitation and service (by invitation only) will take place. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. A special thanks to the staff of Atlantic Baptist Home for their kindness and exceptional care. Memorial donations may be made online to Trinity United Church. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com To live stream this funeral please use the following link - www.youtube.com/watch?v=LS7ePRbOnDc&feature=youtu.be A memorial parade is being organized for Roger MacArthur on Wednesday August 26th at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Attendees are asked to remain in their cars as this may exceed the maximum outdoor gatherings limit.
