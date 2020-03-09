Ethel Adams

ADAMS, Ethel Kathleen Peacefully in her 84th year with family by her side. Predeceased by her husband George Taylor (1997). Survived by her daughter Tammi (Jay). Nanny will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Lucas, Kyle and Shannon O’Neil. Ethel was born and raised in Seaview PEI with a large loving family. After moving to London, Ontario she became a proud employee of Kellogg’s for over 25 years.Special thanks to all the staff at Earls Court Village and the many wonderful and kind doctors and nurses at Victoria Hospital. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society would be appreciated. Cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of life held in the spring. In care of Needham Funeral Service (520 Dundas Street). Condolences for the family may be left at www.needhamfuneralhome.com
