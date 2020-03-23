Ethel Murdock

MURDOCK, Ethel The death occurred peacefully at Whisperwood Villa, Charlottetown on Friday March 20, 2020 of Ethel Reby Murdock (nee Beck) age 92, formerly of Murray Harbour. Wife of the late Frank Murdock. She was the beloved mother of David (Sharon) and Charlie (Debbie). Grandmother to Kevin, Keith, Kirk, Carli and Abbie. Great grandmother to numerous great grandchildren. Ethel is also survived by sisters Ada Herring, Olga MacLeod and Elsie Johnstone. Brother-in-law Murray MacKinnon, numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Frank, Ethel was predeceased by her parents Kenneth and Lois Beck, Brother Charlie Beck, Sisters Marie Dort, Irene Livingstone and Lila MacKinnon. Due to current events time and date of services to be announced. Send any online condolences to www.fergusonlogan.com Stay safe everyone
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Signs CBC is hearing our collective anger
- We must do our part to beat coronavirus
- Health officials weigh options for testing in rural communities
- Province looking into drive-through testing for COVID-19
- A test for the Island way
- List of Cancellations and Closures
- Neighbours helping neighbours- Uncertainty surrounds COVID-19
- Georgetown Court sees 6 charged with impaired driving
- Signs CBC is hearing our collective anger
- Dredging could help mitigate erosion of Souris shoreline
Commented