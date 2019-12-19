Eugene Murphy

MURPHY, Eugene Joseph With heavy hearts the family announces the sudden passing on Monday, December 16, 2019, of Eugene Joseph Murphy age 83, of Sturgeon, devoted husband of 36 years to Mary Murphy (nee Connolly). Born in Sturgeon, July 15, 1936, he was the son of the late Neil and Matilda (Kearney) Murphy. Gene is survived by siblings, Lorraine (Richard) Praught and Gerard (Karen) Murphy, many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by father-in-law Steve Connolly, mother-in-law Lae (McNally) Connolly; brother-in-law Victor Dunn and special grand niece Sarah Murphy. His life as an educator, business man, photographer and musician were rewarding and fulfilling for him and for those he encountered through life. His love of family, people, particularly for those struggling through difficult times was as expression of a good Christian man. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home, with visiting on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3 to 6 pm. Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Saturday, December 21 at 10:00 am, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Montague. Interment to take place in the Parish Cemetery. Family Flowers Only. Donations to the Hospice of Southern Kings or Meals on Wheels, would be appreciated by the family.
