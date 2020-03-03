Eva Wood

WOOD, Eva Hannah Eva Hannah Wood of Charlottetown passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, February 29, 2020, surrounded by family. Born on April 30, 1939, she was predeceased by her parents Frank and Victoria Wood and nephew Gary Irving. She is survived by her sister Dorothy Irving; nieces Arlene St. Onge, Gail Irving and Eva Irving; nephews Leslie, Percy and Brian Irving; niece-in-law Shirley Irving and her son Gary; cousin/ best friend Dorothy Godfrey; as well as many friends. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where the funeral will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday at 1:30 pm. Visitation Wednesday from 5-7 pm. Interment to be held at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alexandra Baptist Church or the Canadian Baptist Ministries. www.belvederefh.com

Recommended for you