WOOD, Eva Hannah Peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, of Eva Hannah Wood of Charlottetown, age 80 years. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home with completed funeral arrangements to be announced later.
