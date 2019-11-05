EVANS, Anita The death occurred on Thursday, October 31, 2019 of Anita Mary Evans (nee Owens) of Green Meadows, aged 86. Wife of the late Bill Evans. Loving mother to Maureen, Gary (Kim), Brian and John (Birgit). Loving grandma to Kyle, and Alex; great grandma to Ava. Also survived by sisters-in-law, Bea Evans, Rita Evans and Jenny Owens as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, Bill, she was predeceased by her parents, John and Mary; her brother Michael; sister, Sheila Tollar; brothers and sisters –in-law, Frank Evans, Jackie Evans, Alice MacDonald (John), Jean McGeoghegan (Charlie), Leo Evans (Ann), Anna Clarkin, Gerry Evans, Roy Evans (Rena) and Kathleen Evans. Resting at St. Theresa, The Little Flower Roman Catholic Church, Morell, for visitation on Sunday, November 03, 2019 from 2 – 5 p.m. Funeral mass to be held Monday, November 04, 2019 at St. Lawrence O’Toole Roman Catholic Church, Green Meadows, at 10:00 a.m. Interment in the parish cemetery. Memorial donations, if so desired, may be made in Anita’s memory to St. Lawrence cemetery fund or to the PEI Humane Society. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to North Shore Funeral Home, Morell. Online condolences may be made to www.northshorefuneralhome.ca
