Evelyn Lecky

LECKY, Evelyn After a long and well-lived life, Evelyn passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in Sarnia, ON. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Brian (Theresa) Lecky, Delbert Lecky, Dawn Lecky (Ted Prior), Dave (Shelley) Lord, Fred (Sylvie) Lecky and Brenda (Jamie) Deck. Cherished grandmother of Greg, Sarah, Billie-Ann (Daniel) and Jason Lecky, Tessa, Frances, Rebecca and Paris Prior, Eric (Christine) Lord, Courtney (Mathieu) Lord, Jennifer (Kris) and Rory (Amity) Deck, Josee (Mark) Harding and Michel (Laura) Lecavalier. Proud great-grandmother of Penelope, Marcus and Finely Lord, Lillith Prior Stitt, Peyton and Nathan Harding, and Marianne, Jerome and Cedric Lecavalier. She is also survived by sisters Shirley Lord, Charlotte Smith, Phyllis (Jim) Parsons; brothers Angus (Rita) and Winston (Linda) MacCormack; sisters-in-law Isabelle and Rosella MacCormack. Born in North St. Eleanors, PE., Evelyn was the daughter of the late Oliver and Kathleen (Muirhead) MacCormack. Predeceased by her husband Alex, daughter Darlene Lord, great-grandson Oli-Jean, sister Frances MacCormack and two sisters in infancy, brothers Bradford Jr., Clifton, and Wilfred MacCormack and brother-in-law Warren Lord. Evelyn touched many during her lifetime, as a volunteer in the Wilkesport community, an elementary school teacher, an avid shuffleboard and card player, and through the many friendships she made over the years. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Cremation has taken place. Family and friends will be received at SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 1576 London Line, Sarnia, on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Smith Funeral Home on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Interment in Wilkesport Cemetery will take place at a later date. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to the charity of your choice (cheques only at the funeral home please). Memories and condolences may be sent online at www.smithfuneralhome.ca
Commented