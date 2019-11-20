LIDSTONE, Margaret "Evelyn" The death occurred at Prince County Hospital, Summerside on Monday November 18th of Margaret "Evelyn" Lidstone, of West Point, aged 94 years, wife of the late Billy Lidstone. Born in River John , N.S. on April 10, 1925, daughter of the late Sidney and Christine (MacIntosh) Langille. Loving mother to Clayton (Valerie) Langille, Ruthie Harris, Judith Chapman, Connie Dunseith, Sheila (Arthur) Murdoch, Sherry (Brian) Smith and step mom to Vernon Lidstone and dear grandmother to 15 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Evelyn is also survived by brothers and sisters Stewart Langille, Lois (Charles) MacDonald, Elwood Langille, Iola MacKenzie, Hilda Blume, Walter (Alice) Langille, Jimmy (Audrey) Langille, Walton (Sandra) Langille, Irene (Richard) Eaves, Bennie (Nancy) Langille and brothers and sisters in law Abbie (Charlotte) Lidstone, Greta (Keith) Paugh, Shirley Lidstone, Tish Lidstone and Bessie Lidstone. Predeceased by her parents, husband, sister Annie, brothers Roland, Sidney, sons in law Allie Harris and Ron Dunseith, niece Wendy Paugh and nephew Ian MacKenzie. Resting at Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel, O’Leary with visiting hours on Wednesday from 6-9p.m. Funeral will be held on Thursday in the Chapel at 1:30p.m. Interment to follow in Knutsford Cemetery. In memory of Evelyn, memorials to Glenwood United Church or Knutsford Cemetery would be appreciated. www.fergusonsfh.com
Commented