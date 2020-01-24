Evelyn Pound

POUND, Evelyn Clare (Murphy) March 22, 1930 – January 12, 2020 Evelyn passed away peacefully with her family by her side on January 12, 2020, at the age of 89, in Calgary, Alberta. Fondly known as Mom, Grammy and GG, she will always be remembered and greatly missed by family and friends, leaving a permanent mark etched on our hearts. She spent her life as a hardworking, dedicated, faithful woman, with family always the most important part of her life. Evelyn will be forever remembered for her beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate her life and find comfort knowing she is in heaven watching over us, surrounded by those who waited for her with open arms and love. Born on March 22, 1930 in Millvale, PEI. Evelyn is the last surviving family member of the late James Wendlin and Theresa Cabeen Murphy. Beloved wife of the late George Taylor Pound. Lovingly devoted Mother of Lowell (Corrine), Wade (Donna), Linda, David (Karen), Woodrow (Claudia), and Donna. Proud and loving Grammy of Laura, Lisa, Bradley, Deanna (Dana Whiting); Andrew (Mina), Celeste, Melissa, Brandon, George, Katelyn. Proud and loving Great Grandmother of: Yasmene, Zoe, Danielle, Hannah, Troy, Leah, Noah, Lacey, Sean and Chad. Fondly remembered and survived by Sisters In Law Norma, Onie, Betsy, Florence and her numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Wendlin James and Thersa Cabeen Murphy (Stevenson); daughter Linda; grandchild Brandon, great grandchild Danielle, brothers, sisters Ella, Agnus, Jean, Robert, Albert, Walter, Patrick, Bruce, Linus, Vernon, Emmett, Earl and many sisters and brothers in-law. Having lost her eye site later in life, the family suggest in lieu of flowers that memorial gifts can be given to the Canadian Institute of the Blind. www.cnib.ca To send condolences and view Evelyn’s tribute page please visit www.snodgrassfuneralhomes.com
