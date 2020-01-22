Evelyn Pound

POUND, Evelyn Clare (Murphy) March 22, 1930 – January 12, 2020 Evelyn, also known as Mom, Grammy and GG, will always be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her family and friends. Evelyn passed away peacefully with her family by her side on January 12, 2020, at the age of 89. This gentle, loving and caring wonderful woman has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She spent her life as a hardworking, dedicated, faithful woman, with family always the most important part of her life. She has been a major presence in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Evelyn will be forever remembered for her beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate her life and find comfort knowing that she is in heaven watching over us. Evelyn was born on March 22, 1930 in Millvale, PEI, the last surviving family member of the late James Wendlin and Theresa Cabeen Murphy (Stevenson). Beloved wife of the late George Taylor Pound. Lovingly devoted Mother of Lowell, Wade, Linda, David (Karen), Woodrow (Claudia) and Donna. Proud and loving Grammy of Laura, Lisa, Bradley, Deanna (Dana Whiting); Andrew (Mina), Celeste, Melissa, Brandon, George and Katelyn. Proud and loving Great Grandmother of: Yasmene, Zoe, Danielle, Hannah, Troy, Leah, Noah, Lacey, Sean and Chad. Fondly remembered and survived by Sisters In Law Norma, Onie, Betsy, Florence and her numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Wendlin James and Theresa Cabeen Murphy (Stevenson); daughter Linda; grandchild Brandon, great grandchild Danielle, brothers and sisters Ella, Agnus, Jean, Robert, Albert, Linus, Patrick, Bruce, Walter, Vernon, Emmett and Earl. Friends are invited to share their memories of Evelyn with her family on January 24th 2020 at 3:30 pm at St James Parish Okotoks with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts can be given to the Canadian Institute of the Blind. www.cnib.ca To send condolences and view Evelyn’s tribute page please visit www.snodgrassfuneralhomes.com
