FALL, M. M. Francis At the home of her daughter on Thursday, October 10th, 2019, of Mary Margaret "Francis" Fall (nee Wallace), of Charlottetown age 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Elmer Fall. Dear mother of Robert (Paulette) Toole, Ted (Brenda) Fisher, Sheldon (Mary) Fall and Sharon (Francis) Kelly. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and sisters Mary Murphy, FL, and Betty Wallace, QC. Predeceased by her parents John and Winifred Wallace, husband Fred Toole, son Gary Toole, brothers and sisters Cecil, Alvin, Bill, Claude, Jack, Ann, Alfreda, and Thelma. Resting at the Dawson Funeral Home, Crapaud. No visitation by personal request. Funeral service from St. John's Anglican Church, Crapaud, Monday, October 14th, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of visitation there will be a reception and celebration of Francis's life at the Crapaud Hall following the service. If so desired memorial donations may be made to St. John's Anglican Church Cemetery Fund. www.dawsonfh.com
