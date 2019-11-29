GALLANT, Faustina Eileen December 15, 1934 - November 26, 2019 Faustina Eileen Gallant (nee Doyle), of the Corrigan Home, Charlottetown, passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the age of 84. Faustina was the wife of the late Elmer Gallant. No visitation by personal request. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne`s Roman Catholic Church, Hope River on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment in St. Anne’s Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations to the St. Anne’s Cemetery Fund would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.peifuneralcoops.com or by sending an email to centralqueensfh@pei.aibn.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Central Queen`s Funeral Home, New Glasgow.
