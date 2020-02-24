Florence MacDougall

MACDOUGALL - MACNEVIN, Irene The death occurred at the Community Hospital, O’Leary on Friday, February 21, 2020 of Florence Irene MacDougall-MacNevin, of O’Leary, aged 95. Florence was born in Knutsford on July 31, 1924, daughter of the late Raby & Harriett (Bryan) Adams. Cherished mother to Wayne (Joan) MacDougall, O’Leary; Doris MacNeill, Charlottetown; Heath (Maxine) MacDougall, O’Leary; Esther (Dewar) Oulton, Brae Harbour and mother in law to Jean MacDougall, Ellerslie. Loving grandmother to 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Florence is also survived by her sisters in law Wanda Adams, Clyde River and Shirley Dennis, Charlottetown. Florence was predeceased by her parents, 1st husband Allison MacDougall (1983), 2nd husband Edmund MacNevin (2009), son Clare, infant son Dale, son in law Perley MacNeill, brothers Earle and Lorne. Resting at Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel, O’Leary with visiting hours Saturday from 2-4 pm Funeral service held in the chapel on Sunday at 2:00 pm. Interment in the Bethel United Church Cemetery in the spring. In memory of Florence, memorials to Bethel United Church Cemetery would be appreciated.
