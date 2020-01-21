Florence Young

YOUNG, Florence Irene The death occurred peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Thursday, January 16th, 2020 of Florence Irene (nee Silliker) Young of Summerside and formerly of O’Leary, P.E.I. aged 80 years. Florence was born in O’Leary, P.E.I. to the late Wilfred and Margaret (Buchanan) Silliker. Beloved wife of the late George Young and loving mother of Cheryl (Gene) Smallman of Kensington and Randy of Summerside. Also lovingly remembered by her 2 grandchildren Jody (Erin) Smallman of Bible Hill, NS. and Jillian (Kyle) Pineau of Freetown, 5 great grandchildren Callum, Cruz and Mischa Pineau, Sutter and Blake Smallman. Survived by her brother Alton (Eloise) Silliker, sisters in-law Marjorie Silliker of Hunter River, May (Robert) Russell of Ontario, Pearl McAllar of Tignish and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brothers Lester (Olive) Silliker and Bobby Silliker, brothers in-law Gerald McAllar, Leo (Ann), Harry (Daisy), Clarence (Kay), Gerald, Pope (Dolly), sister-in-law Irma Silliker and mother and father in-law John and Josephine (nee Maddix) Young. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Road, Summerside until Sunday, January 26th, then to the Church of Nazarene, O’Leary for a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Florence’s memory may be made to Mount-Royal People’s Cemetery, O’Leary. By personal request there will be no visiting hours held. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
