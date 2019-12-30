Floyd McGaugh

MCGAUGH, Father Floyd J. Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, December 28, 2019 of Father Floyd J. McGaugh, Priest of the Diocese of Charlottetown age 90 years. Born in St. Margaret’s PEI he is the son of the late Lazarus and Mildred (Hanning) McGaugh. He is predeceased by his brother Martin (Joan). Fr. Floyd will be sadly missed by his nieces, Donna Waddell (Brian), Jean Doherty (Bill); nephew, Fabian McGaugh (Sandi) and close friend Cindy Johnston. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home for visiting hours on Monday, December 30th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 31st from St. Dunstan’s Basilica at 10:00 a.m. Interment later in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
Commented