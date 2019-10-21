FORD, Michael Wayne At the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Friday, October 18, 2019 of Michael Wayne Ford, Winsloe, age 56 years. Beloved husband of Martha (MacRae). Brother of Myron (Kay, deceased), Wayne (Faye), Gary (Kathleen), John, Elaine Neill (William). Brother-in-law of Scott MacRae (Carmen) and Duane MacRae (Cindy). Lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Borden and Tena (Morrow) Ford and by his parents-in-law Eric and Mary MacRae. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the funeral will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Sherwood Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 5-8 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre or to the PEI Humane Society. www.belvederefh.com
