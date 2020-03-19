WHIDDEN, C. Foster C. Foster Whidden, 95, Bible Hill, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro. Born in Onslow Mountain, he was a son of the late Harry and Nettie (Dearmond) Whidden. Foster was a member of Brunswick Street United Church and Oddfellows Lodge. He worked as a field representative for Sun Alliance for many years. He was an avid Bridge player, enjoyed 45s and was a former member of Truro Curling Club and Mountain Golf and Country Club. Foster had just completed his 51st jigsaw puzzle (1000-2000 pieces each) and these were on display at the apartment building that he lived in. He and Frances traveled extensively across Canada, Europe and an Alaskan cruise. Foster was the last surviving member of his immediate family and is survived by his sons, Gary (Beverly) Whidden, Truro; Philip (Barb) Whidden, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; grandsons, Christopher (Amber) Whidden, CFB Borden, Ontario; Andrew (Jamie) Whidden, Victoria, British Columbia; great grandchildren, Mason, Isaac, Boyd, Harriet; many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Frances Louise (McCallum); siblings, Gordon (Elsie) Whidden, Roy (Eva) Whidden, Doris (Everill) Goff. Special thanks are extended to EHS paramedics, doctors and nursing staff at Colchester East Hants Health Centre Emergency Room and 3rd Floor E-Wing, VON caregivers and doctors and nurses at Halifax Infirmary, QEII, where he was a patient in February 2019; your compassion is greatly appreciated. All are welcome to attend a graveside interment service that will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Crossroads Cemetery, 110 Salmon River Road, Valley, Reverend John Parsons officiating. If so desired, donations in Foster’s memory to Brunswick Street United Church (General Fund) or a charity of choice are welcomed. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mattatall ~ Varner Funeral Home, 55 Young Street, Truro. Private messages of condolence may be sent to the family by viewing Foster’s obituary on-line and selecting “Send A Condolence” at: www.mattatallvarnerfh.com
