Frances Salsman

SALSMAN, Frances (Fran) Townsend At the Prince County Hospital Summerside on Saturday, December 14, 2019 of Frances (Fran) Townsend Salsman of Kensington aged 78 years. Born in Summerside, October 21, 1941 and raised in Sherbrooke. Loving Mother of Pamela (Patrick) Grillo and Patricia (Doug) MacMurdo. Grandmother of Christian and Hunter Grillo and Cameron, Emma and Alison MacMurdo. Sister of Dorothy Bowman. Aunt of Doug (Patty) Whichelo, Dave Whichelo, Grant Whichelo, Nancy (Keith) Small, Brian (Lynne) Bearisto, George (Sharon) Beairsto, Brenda (Jim) Fisher and Bonnie (Larry) Rafuse. Also survived by many first cousins and countless friends. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Verna (Bernard) Townsend, sister Leila Beairsto, nephew Scott Whichelo and brothers-in-law Donald Beairsto, Donald Whichelo and Keith Bowman. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington for visitation on Saturday, from 1-4 p.m. Funeral Sunday, at the Kensington United Church at 1:30 p.m. Interment later in People’s Cemetery Summerside. If so desired contributions may be made to Kensington United Church or Keeping Cats Homed. www.davisonfh.com
