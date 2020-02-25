Francis Fowler

FOWLER, Francis Paul Passed away suddenly after courageously enduring one heck of a year in recovery from lung surgery, Francis Paul Fowler, Q.C. Frank attended St. Bonaventure’s College in St John’s, but it was during his undergrad years at St. Dunstan’s University, PEI, that his life- long love of learning was ignited. It was here also that Frank dodged a life of holy orders (as was hoped for by his father) when he fell in love and married Patty Grant from Summerside, PEI. Music brought them together and music filled their marriage. Frank graduated Dalhousie Law School, Halifax, class of 1966. He dedicated his life to his family, friends and profession with great kindness, diligence and loyalty. He was a person with a deep inner life, evident in the empathy and compassion he brought to each day. Laced through it all was an ability to make the funniest connections, and his insight brought laughter to even the toughest of life’s moments. It is with great pride that we remember his decades of leadership in service to many organizations including the Law Society, Rotary, the Archdiocese, the Neighbourhood Goodwill Center, Gathering Place, Presentation Associate Relationship, Canadian Power and Sail Squadrons, the Boy Scouts of Canada, and many others. He led by example. In private moments with friends and family, he shared his love and knowledge of many subjects - jazz and classical music, navigation by the stars, the calls and habits of birds, carpentry, and the dry laid stonewalls of his gardens. He enriched our lives and we will feel him beside us in all our many ventures to come. Frank will be deeply missed by his wife Patty (nee Grant of Summerside, PEI), daughters Elizabeth (Javier Sierra), Anne (Andrew Bartlett) and sons Grant (Janice) and Tom (Clare Dawn) with grandchildren Simon and Jane Michael, Clark Swimm (Lori Dawn), Kate, Rachel and Jonah Bartlett, Sarah and Lily Fowler; Emmett Fowler and great grandchildren Layla and Xander Swimm. Also in mourning is Frank’s brother Cy (Donna), sister Barb (Roger Greenwood) of Ottawa, Anne Marie Fowler, Ron Carrigan, Ernie and Peggy Reid, Ken and Heather Grant of Charlottetown, Thomas Grant and Laura DiCosmo of Montreal, a small cairn terrier named Posy, the many nieces and nephews whom he knew and loved, and his lifelong friends. Frank is pre-deceased by his mother (Sadie Fowler (née Byrne) of St. John’s) and father (Joseph P. Fowler of Cupids and St. John’s), by his brothers Ron, Dave and Noel and his sister Margaret. Frank had plans for his gardens and travel with Patty in the coming year. It is hard to lose him so suddenly, but he “went out with his boots on” as he would have wanted. We extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the many friends who have touched our family already with expressions of love and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully accepted to the Restoration of the Basilica Organ project, memorializing Frank’s support and pride in Patty’s lifework as organist and liturgist in the Archdiocese of St. John’s.
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented