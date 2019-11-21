Frank McNab

MCNAB, Frank Joseph After a brief illness, Frank Joseph McNab passed away at home in Charlottetown on Sunday, November 10, 2019, age 80 years. Beloved husband of Betty (McDonough) for 54 years. Dear father of Paul (Bethany), Patti and Brian. Loving Grampie of Jane Marie and Peter. Brother of Joanne (Bill) Stephan and Jane James. Predeceased by his parents Ansley and Helen (nee Lynch) McNab. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home until Saturday at 9:45 am, then to St. Pius X Church for Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Visitation Friday 4-7 pm. Memorial donations may be made to Queens Home Care Integrated Palliative Care Program. For a full obituary please visit www.belvederefh.com
