FRASER, Alan Randolph 1954-2019 The death occurred peacefully, at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Sunday, October 27, 2019, with his loving family by his side, of Alan Randolph Fraser, formerly of Northport, PEI, age 65 years. Beloved husband of the late Mary Lou (nee Gavin) Fraser, who predeceased him in 2017. Born at Alberton on June 9, 1954, he was the son of the late Wilbur J. and Eleanor M. (nee Smith) Fraser. Loving father to Amanda (Blair) Cobb of Hunter River and Tammy Fraser of Summerside. Cherished grandfather to Nolan, Andre, Ryder, Payton and Abigail. Dear brother to Wayne (deceased), Kevin (Karen) Fraser of Charlottetown and Karen Fraser of Charlottetown. Caring uncle to Jason, Kyle, Alyssa, Kayla and Brian. He is also survived by his many extended Gavin family members. Resting at the Rooney Funeral Home and Chapel, Alberton. Visiting hours Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday morning from the E. Gerald Rooney Memorial Chapel, Alberton, at 10:30 a.m., Rev. John Molina officiating. Interment to follow at St. Simon and St. Jude Cemetery. Family Flowers Only. Memorials to the Canadian Institute for the Blind would be gratefully appreciated by the family.
Commented