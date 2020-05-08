Frederick Bruce Younker

December 20th, 1945 - May 6th, 2020

At the Atlantic Baptist Home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 of Frederick Bruce Younker, Charlottetown, age 74 years. Beloved husband of the late Donna (Hughes). He is survived by and dearly missed by his daughter Janet Neill and sister-in-law Shirley Younker. Predeceased by his parents Lionel and Florence (Hurry) Younker and his brother Bryer Younker. No visitation or funeral service. A private interment will take place in North Winsloe Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Humane Society. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com

