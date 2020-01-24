TOWNSEND, Frederick "Fred" The death occurred peacefully at the Summerset Manor, Summerside, P.E.I. on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 of Frederick “Fred” Townsend of Summerside, aged 77 years. Fred was born in Lubec, Maine, USA to the late Holt and Hilda (Lowmax) Townsend. Fred was a retired Sergeant of the Canadian Military. Beloved husband of the late Edith (nee MacKay) Townsend and loving father of Steven (Kim), Kimberly (Sean) Deagle, Chris (Cindy) and Ryan. Also lovingly remembered by his 6 grandchildren Mitchell (Taylor), Mark (Sarah), Chad (Ben), Lance, Charlie and Maddix, 3 great grandchildren Sydney, Emmerson and Eli. Survived by his brother Lewis (Betty) Townsend. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until Monday, January 27th, where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 10:00 a.m. Interment to take place in People’s Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations in Fred’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Society would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Sunday from 5- 7 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
