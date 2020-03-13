MACINNIS, Frederick “Fred” Earl Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, March 12, 2020 of Fred MacInnis, Charlottetown, age 86 years. Husband of Belle (Rayner) and son of the late Vernon and Lena (Smith) MacInnis. Beloved father of Troy (Jacinta) MacInnis and Todd (Sheri) MacInnis. Stepfather of Arthur (Heather) Neill and Randy Neill and their families. Proud grandfather of Jaylene (Aron), Jordan, Connor Jacob (C.J.), Alexis and Samantha. Great grandfather of twins Maddox and Xzavier. Brother of Bev Chaisson, Barbara Wheeler, Gail Korsman, Donnie, Robert (Sis), Patsy MacDonald (Bobby), Norman (Linda), Susan Alyward (Roy), Mary Lou Storey (Ricky) and George. Predeceased by his brothers Billy, Phillip, James, Walter, Wayne and sister Shirley Lynch. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday at 10:00 am. Interment later in Sherwood Cemetery. Visitation Friday 6-8 pm. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial donations may be made to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre or the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre. www.belvederefh.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Major fire at MacKay Cold Storage in Beach Point
- Change dies in corrupted system
- PEI native takes Italian quarantine in stride
- Pop up shop brings high-end fashion to Alberton
- New min ister, same old questions
- Shelley’s mantle is very clear
- Dogs escape serious injury- Owners still believe coyotes have right to roam
- Ditch the secrecy and shame
- Georgetown Court sees 6 charged with impaired driving
- If IRAC needs an investigator It hired the wrong guy
Commented