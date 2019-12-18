Frederick Perry

PERRY, Frederick “Fred” Joseph April 10, 1944- December 16, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Frederick (Fred) Joseph Perry announces his passing on December 16, 2019 at the Garden Home in Charlottetown, PEI; where he lived for the past three years after suffering a stroke in 2016 . Fred is survived by his brother, Pat Perry (Helen); niece, Megan (Gordie); nephew, Travis (Martina); and three grand nephews, Connor, Brenton and Bennett. He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Margaret, as well as his brothers Joey, Howard and Hughie. Fred was born in Pictou, Nova Scotia on April 10,1944. He spent the majority of his life in Hope River, P.E.I. and enjoyed his visits out west visiting his brother and family members throughout British Columbia and Alberta. Fred was a member of the St. Anne’s Parish where he formed close relationships with the other members and looked forward to weekly services. When Fred retired from his many years of farming and hard work he was able to relax and unwind at his “retirement” home in Hunter River. Fred treasured his time with his cousins and close friends; and their support is greatly appreciated. There will be a service for Fred at a later date. If so desired, contributions can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in Fred’s name. Online condolences may be sent at www.peifuneralcoops.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Central Queen’s Funeral Home, New Glasgow.
