ROACH, Frederick Douglas We are heartbroken to announce that Fred Roach passed away suddenly but peacefully on November 25th, 2019, in Oakville, ON. We are grateful that he was surrounded by family at the time of his passing, and that he lived a full, happy and active life up until his last day. Fred was a force of nature and, appropriately, was born in a snowstorm, January 4, 1942. Fred was the fifth child of twelve of Fee and Genevieve Roach, of Souris, PEI. The son of a fisherman, he began his long financial career at the local Bank of Commerce branch in 1959, and ascended to progressively senior management positions throughout the Maritimes and Alberta. Fred then transitioned to providing financial advice and service for private clients for over twenty years. Fred truly had a profound impact on the lives of those who had the pleasure of working, worshipping and volunteering with him. He dedicated many hours in service of his local church and in 2013 was appointed a member of the Order of Niagara in recognition of his efforts. Although we’ve always known, one of the recurring things that we’ve heard over the past few days is how much everyone enjoyed their conversations with Fred. He was always a big presence in the room, with a ready opinion and a penchant for respectful debate. He will be sorely missed by the very wide circle of friends he made in Oakville, Edmonton, the Maritimes and the Bahamas. Fred is survived by Sylvia, his loving wife of 55 years, his children, Michele (Jim) of Edmonton, Barry (Wendy) of Los Angeles, and grandchildren Samantha, Nathan, Lauren and Leighton; siblings, Allen (Betty), Dianne Roach, Robin (Tammy), Sandy (Diane), Jackie (Rita) and Paula (Gord) Moore. He is predeceased by his parents, Fee and Genevieve Roach, brothers Bobby, Ted & George and sisters Belle, Shirley & Patsy. Friends and family are invited to drop in and share memories of Fred’s life on Thursday, November 28th from 2 - 4pm and from 7 - 9pm at Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Road W. Oakville Ontario, L6K 1C7 (905) 842-2252. The funeral will be on Friday afternoon (November 30) at 2:00 pm at St. Simons Anglican Church, 1450 Litchfield Road, Oakville, Ontario L6H 5P4. A reception will follow in the Church Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oakville & Milton Humane Society or St. Simons Sustainability Fund.
