Gaetane Sanderson

SANDERSON, Gaetane Merilda Peacefully at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Thursday, February 20, 2020 with her family by her side, Gaetane Merilda “Gae” Sanderson passed away. Wife of the late Guy Sanderson, formerly of St. Peter’s Bay. Mother of five, grandmother of ten and great-grandmother to three great-grandsons. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel. A graveside service will be held in Midgell Cemetery on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
