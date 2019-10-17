GAFF, Lawrence Charles Peacefully at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Sunday, October 13, 2019 of Lawrence Charles Gaff, Charlottetown, age 91 years. Beloved husband of Faye (Good). Loving father of Randall, Barry, Donald, Kenton, Cliff, and Barbara Dingwell, Eileen Dingwell and Betty Dingwell. Lovingly remembered by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Brother of Beryl Forgay and Richard. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Dorothy (Lawrence) Gaff. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral by personal request. Memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. www.belvederefh.com
