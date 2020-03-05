Gail Arsenault

ARSENAULT, Gail The death occurred at her late residence, on Monday, March 2, 2020, of Gail Arsenault, of Travellers Rest, aged 76 years. Born in Summerside, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Lennie (Green) Vincent. Survived by her husband George Arsenault; sons Clarence, George Clair (Coralee “Coree”), Glendon and Christopher; grandchildren Zacherie, Kyle, Shyla and Nikolai; sister Roma Murray; sister-in-law Charlotte Vincent; and by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother Ernest Vincent; and her brother-in-law Ervine Murray. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where funeral service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Interment later in Peoples Cemetery, Summerside. Visiting hours Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service. Memorial donations to Special Olympics PEI would be appreciated. www.moase.ca

