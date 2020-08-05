December 28th, 1958 - August 2nd, 2020
Passed away August 2, 2020 at Garden Home, Charlottetown, PE. Gale was born December 28, 1958 in Kingston, ON to the late Stuart and Freda Amos. Also predeceased by her partner Larry, brothers Jim, Charles, Gordon and by sisters Faye and Fern. She is survived by son John Allan (Jackie), daughter Mary and their families. Also survived by brother Lionel (Bertha) and sisters Linda and Sylvia (Gordon), several nieces and nephews. Remains entrusted to Belvedere Funeral Home, Charlottetown, PE where cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service.
