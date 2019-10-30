GALLANT, Clarence Edward The death occurred peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Monday, October 28th, 2019 of Clarence Edward Gallant of Summerside, P.E.I., aged 95 years. Clarence was born in Mont Carmel to the late Maglorie and Eugenie (nee Hashee) Gallant. Beloved husband of the late Marie (nee Gaudet) Gallant and loving father of Phyllis (Ralph) Dunn, Norma Schurman (Marc LeClair), Marcia (Patrick) Bulger, Paula (Michael) Welton, Jean (Sinclair) Walker and Gerald (Nancy) Gallant. Also lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Brian, Derek, Shelley, Marc, Cheryl, Jayna, Tasia, Thomas, Deidra, Alli, Emily and Rebecca, 18 great grandchildren, Sisters-in-law Aldine Gallant and Corrine Gaudet and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers and sister Lawrence (infancy), Eileen Blacquiere, Joe Fred, Faustin, Oscar, Cedric and special friend Azelle Arsenault. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Road, Summerside until Saturday, November 2nd , then to St. Paul’s Church, Summerside for a funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment to take place in Notre Dame du Mont-Carmel Cemetery, Mont-Carmel. Memorial donations in Clarence’s memory to the Canadian Cancer Society or Prince County Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Friday, 5 - 7 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
Commented