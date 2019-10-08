GALLANT, Edward Joseph (Eddie à Gill) The death occurred peacefully at the Prince County Hospital on Thursday, October 3, 2019 with family by his side, of Edward Joseph Gallant (Eddie à Gill) of Le Chez-Nous in Wellington and formerly of St. Chrysostome, aged 87 years. He was the son of the late Gilbert Gallant and Rose Hashie. Edward is survived by his loving wife Mary U. (Sneddon) Gallant of Le Chez-Nous, sons Edward, John, Jacques (Cynthia), Geoffrey (Lisa) and daughter Janice (Daniel). He is survived by his sisters Orella (Julien) and Terri (Jack – deceased) and by his brother Johnny (Doreen), sisters-in-laws Sadie and Eleanor (Elmer – deceased). Edward will forever be remembered by his grandchildren John (Jenny), Rachelle (Mike), Melissa (Allan), Jamie, Eric (Julii) and great-grandchildren Kiersten, Breanna, Brooklynn and Journee. He was predeceased by his daughter Helen in 2000 and by brothers and sister and in-laws Cyril (Margaret), Anna (Leo), Belonne, Alyre (Rosie), Elzie (Doreen), Elmer, Ina, Christine, Helen, Margaret and Nessie. Resting at the Évangéline Funeral Coop in Urbainville until Monday, October 7, 2019 then to the Saint-Philippe et Saint-Jacques Church, Egmont Bay for a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive relatives and friend at the funeral home on Sunday, October 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. The Wellington Legion Branch 17 will hold a Legion Service at the funeral home on Sunday at 6:45 p.m. Please note, Mary, Edward’s wife, will only attend the evening wake. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society or to Le Chez-Nous in Edward’s memory will be greatly appreciated. If you would like to send a message of condolence to the family please click Online Condolence below or please send an email to evangelinefuncoop@pei.aibn.ca
