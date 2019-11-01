GALLANT, Robert "Bubbles" The death occurred at the Summerset Manor, Summerside, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, of Robert “Bubbles” Gallant, of Summerside, aged 64 years. Born in Summerside, he was the son of Inez (McNally) Gallant and the late Earl “Gabe” Gallant. Survived by his wife Janet (McKay) Gallant; sons Scott (Terri Lehmann) and Matthew (Lindsay Hollett); grandchildren Kaiden Gallant, Noah Hollett and Gabriella Gallant; sisters Pam (John) Arsenault, Roxanne (Blair) MacDonald and Tanya Wallace; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where funeral service will be held on Monday at 12:00 p.m. Interment in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Summerside. Visiting hours on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
