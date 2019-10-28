GARDINER, Dianne Therese At the Saint John Regional Hospital, the passing of Dianne Therese Gardiner age 69, of Newport, loving wife of 50 years to Bobby Gardiner, occurred on Friday, October 25, 2019. Born August 14, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Elizabeth (Fitzpatrick) Victor. Dianne is survived by her children, Treena (Curtis) Butler, Yvette Lunn, Robie (Tammy) Gardiner and Hailey (Steven) Osborne; Grandchildren, Paige, Hudson, Tyler (Kendra), Jock, Sadie, Willa, Tylan, Darius, Nyx and Nash; Great Grandchildren, Mason and Elowyn; Brother and Sister, Billy (Ronelda) Victor and Marie (Charlie) O’Halloran; Sisters-in-law, Carol Doucette, Geraldine (Johnnie) Cameron, Noreen (Dordie) MacPherson, Phyllis (Fred) Theriault, Norma Jean (Lou Deceased) Leicher, Donna (Carl) MacDonald, Carol (Larry) Companion, Darlene Gardiner, Betty Gardiner and Joanne Gardiner; numerous nieces and nephews. Special niece of Theresa Wilson and Eileen Morrison. Predeceased by son-in-law, Todd Lunn and Brother Jerry Victor; Brothers and Sisters-in-law, Anna Mae Baxter (Tom Deceased), Yvonne Bassman (Cy deceased), Clifton and Keith. Dianne will be lovingly remembered by all who came to know and love her. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home, with visiting on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm. Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Wednesday, October 30, at 11:00 am, St. George's Catholic Church. Interment to take place in the Parish Cemetery. No flowers by personal request. Donations to the St. George's Cemetery or the Alzheimer Society, would be appreciated by the family. www.fergusonlogan.com
Commented