Garry Gormley

GORMLEY, Garry James "Ga" Peacefully, surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 of Garry J. "Ga" Gormley of Charlottetown, age 74 years. Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Poulton) Gormley and dear father of Kenny (Trish "Snooks"), Ronnie and Garry "Bum". He is also survived, as a special Da to Brooke, Chelsey & Adrianna, and 6 loving grandchildren Amy, Kendra, Paige, Dan, Alex and Tyson; numerous great grandchildren; brother, Sonny Gillis and his sister, Gail Gormley. He was predeceased by his parents James and Mary Ann (nee Peters) Gormley and siblings, Clee Gillis, Joe Gillis, Lorna MacDonald and Barry "Ba" Gormley. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home, no visitation or funeral mass at this time. A celebration of life and interment will take place at a later date. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made online to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- We must do our part to beat coronavirus
- DFO convictions see an increase in the Gulf Region
- Health officials weigh options for testing in rural communities
- A test for the Island way
- Change dies in corrupted system
- PEI native takes Italian quarantine in stride
- Neighbours helping neighbours- Uncertainty surrounds COVID-19
- Reaping the harvest
- Georgetown Court sees 6 charged with impaired driving
- Province looking into drive-through testing for COVID-19
Commented