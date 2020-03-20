Garry Gormley

GORMLEY, Garry James "Ga" Peacefully, surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 of Garry J. "Ga" Gormley of Charlottetown, age 74 years. Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Poulton) Gormley and dear father of Kenny (Trish "Snooks"), Ronnie and Garry "Bum". He is also survived, as a special Da to Brooke, Chelsey & Adrianna, and 6 loving grandchildren Amy, Kendra, Paige, Dan, Alex and Tyson; numerous great grandchildren; brother, Sonny Gillis and his sister, Gail Gormley. He was predeceased by his parents James and Mary Ann (nee Peters) Gormley and siblings, Clee Gillis, Joe Gillis, Lorna MacDonald and Barry "Ba" Gormley. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home, no visitation or funeral mass at this time. A celebration of life and interment will take place at a later date. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made online to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca

