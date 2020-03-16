Gary Deboer

DEBOER SR., Gary Bruce Cornelius The death occurred at the South Shore Villa, Crapaud on Saturday March 14, 2020 of Gary Bruce Cornelius DeBoer Sr., formerly of Medicine Hat, AB aged 82 years. Born in Medicine Hat on November 21, 1927 son of the late James DeBoer and Ivie (Heaton) DeBoer Gillies. Step-son of the late James Gillies. Husband of the late Alma (Hoff) DeBoer. Father of Gary (Eva) DeBoer Jr., Sault Ste Marie, ON; Dwayne-deceased, and Kirk (Wendy-Sue) DeBoer, Stanchel, PE. Grandfather to Shiloh Shuman, Seattle,WA; Stephanie (Matt) Kendrick, Kaitlin (Ryan) DeBoer, Sault Ste Marie, On; Ryan and Tyler DeBoer, Stanchel, PE. Great grandfather to Leah and Avery Kendrick and Ella White, Sault Ste Marie, ON. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers Ivor and Eric DeBoer. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington where private family visitation was held. A service will be held in the Hillside Cemetery, Medicine Hat, AB at a later date. If so desired contributions may be made to Burman University, Alberta. www.davisonfh.com

Recommended for you