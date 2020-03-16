Gary Deboer

DEBOER SR., Gary Bruce Cornelius The death occurred at the South Shore Villa, Crapaud on Saturday March 14, 2020 of Gary Bruce Cornelius DeBoer Sr., formerly of Medicine Hat, AB aged 82 years. Born in Medicine Hat on November 21, 1927 son of the late James DeBoer and Ivie (Heaton) DeBoer Gillies. Step-son of the late James Gillies. Husband of the late Alma (Hoff) DeBoer. Father of Gary (Eva) DeBoer Jr., Sault Ste Marie, ON; Dwayne-deceased, and Kirk (Wendy-Sue) DeBoer, Stanchel, PE. Grandfather to Shiloh Shuman, Seattle,WA; Stephanie (Matt) Kendrick, Kaitlin (Ryan) DeBoer, Sault Ste Marie, On; Ryan and Tyler DeBoer, Stanchel, PE. Great grandfather to Leah and Avery Kendrick and Ella White, Sault Ste Marie, ON. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers Ivor and Eric DeBoer. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington where private family visitation was held. A service will be held in the Hillside Cemetery, Medicine Hat, AB at a later date. If so desired contributions may be made to Burman University, Alberta. www.davisonfh.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Change dies in corrupted system
- PEI native takes Italian quarantine in stride
- Major fire at MacKay Cold Storage in Beach Point
- Pop up shop brings high-end fashion to Alberton
- New min ister, same old questions
- DFO convictions see an increase in the Gulf Region
- Ditch the secrecy and shame
- A salute to shepherds of the sea
- Georgetown Court sees 6 charged with impaired driving
- Reaping the harvest
Commented