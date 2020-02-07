HICKOX, Gary "Louie" The death occurred in Linkletter, on Sunday, February 2, 2020, of Gary “Louie” Hickox, of Summerside, aged 67 years. Born in Summerside, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Josie (Watts) Hickox. Survived by his wife Brenda (Malone) Hickox; children Melissa Hickox, Laurie (Angus) MacDonald and Jon Hickox; grandchildren Ethan, Chloe, Isabella, Grace, Kinley, Kam, Brielle and Zakk; brothers and sisters Donnie, Donna Bonnell, Kevin, Allan (Cheryl), Vicki, and Cheryl Gray; sister-in-law Sharon Hutchins; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers Wayne and Gordon; sister Myrna; sister-in-law Claudette Hickox; and by a nephew Ryan Hickox. Resting at Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where funeral service will be held on Monday, at 10:30 a.m. Interment at a later date at Central Queens United Church Cemetery, Hunter River. Visiting hours Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
