HOMSON, Gary Herbert It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 of Gary Herbert Thomson, Charlottetown, age 80 years. Beloved son of the late Price and Hazel (Henry) Thomson. Beloved husband of Evelyn Cudmore. Loving brother of Ralph (Jackie), Phyllis Sentner (Wendell) and Dale (Dianne). Special uncle to Ambyr, Darren, Janna, Robyn, Keri and Clint; great-uncle to Cody, Elizabeth and Charlotte. Gary is lovingly remembered by Evelyn’s children Richard, Susan, Janice, Diane, Carl and spouses, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gary was predeceased by his wife Joan Thomson (Bulger). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at the cottage in Campbellton, PE at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.belvederefh.com Memorial donations may be made online to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre, PEI Cancer Treatment Centre or Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation.
