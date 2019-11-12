GAUTHIER, Shirley Ann The death occurred at the Garden Home on Sunday, November 10, 2019 of Shirley Ann Gauthier (MacKenzie) of Charlottetown, age 79 years. Dear aunt of Ray MacKenzie (Sally), Sterling MacKenzie, Jack MacKenzie (Mary), Gloria Jean Ferraro (Tony), Linda Matthews (Sid), Wendy Barrett, Sandy Perry (Terry) and Heather Perry. Survived by numerous great nieces and nephews as well as great-great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, her infant son Stuart Albert, 4 sisters and 2 brothers. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford. Visiting hours on Wednesday from 4-7 pm. Funeral Service will be held from the Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford Chapel on Thursday at 10 am. Interment in Birch Hill Free Church of Scotland Cemetery, Mount Albion. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. www.hillsborofh.ca
