GAVIN, Nora Mary 1953-2019 The death occurred peacefully, at the palliative care unit of the Community Hospital, O'Leary, on Monday, November 4, 2019, with her loving family by her side, of Nora Mary Gavin, beloved wife of Gerald J. Gavin of Tignish, age 66 years. Born at Searletown, PEI, on May 17, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Susan (nee Gallant) Allain of St. Edwards. Loving mother to Stephen Pitre (Crystal) of Grande Prairie, Alberta, Colleen (Keith) Doucette of Tignish, Chavonne Gavin of Tignish, and Ryan (deceased). Cherished grandmother to Ashley, Mallory, Chelsea, Mason, Keisha, Karver and Rianna. Caring great-grandmother to Breea, Annabella, Jasmine, Isaac and Zayden. Dear sister to Aggie (Fred) Butler of Alberton, Andrew (Leona) Allain of St. Edwards, Carl of Summerside, Eileen (late Wendell) Harper of Alberton, Auldine (John) Gavin of Tignish, David (Donna) Allain of St. Edwards, Estha (Peter) Perry of St. Edwards, Linda Allain of Charlottetown, and Rodney Allain (deceased). She is also survived by the Gavin family brothers and sisters-in-law, Coleen (Jim) Gaudet of Miscouche, Wade (Brenda) Gavin of Anglo, Betty Albert of Saint John, NB, Myrtle Poirier of Swan Hills, AB, Linda (Ivan) Arsenault of Anglo, Venie Kraft of Saint John, NB, and Arlene (Allan) Gallant of Piusville. She will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her first husband, Kevin Pitre, in 1976, parents, Joseph and Susan (nee Gallant) Allain, her mother and father-in-law, Gerald and Freda (nee Harper) Gavin, son, Ryan Gavin, granddaughter, Kaitlynn, great-grandson, Kievan, her brothers and sisters-in-law, Janet Gavin, Marlene (late Melvin) Arsenault, Gordon Gavin, Joey Gavin, Joanne Gavin, Zita Gavin, Laura Gavin and Paul Gavin. Resting at the Rooney Funeral Home and Chapel, Alberton. Visiting hours Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday afternoon from St. Simon and St. Jude Church, Tignish, for funeral mass at 1:00 p.m., Rev. John Molina, Celebrant. Interment will take place in the church cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorials to the palliative care unit of the Community Hospital, O'Leary, will be greatfully appreciated. www.rooneyfh.ca
