GAVIN, Ralph Joseph 1953-2019 The death occurred suddenly at Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Thursday, October 24, 2019, of Ralph Joseph Gavin, of Tignish, aged 66 years. Born in Tignish on March 5, 1953, he was the son of the late Cletus and Laura (nee Harper). Survived by his three children, Ashley (Lorissa) of Toronto, Angel Gavin (Joe Dubois) of Sarnia and Cletus (Alana) of Toronto. Cherished grandfather to Julia, Tyler (T.J.), Lydia, Clark and Geneviève. Dear brother to Marion (late Ralph) Perry of Tignish, Emmett (Diane) of Port Severn, Ontario, Jimmy (Michelle) of Toronto, Ontario, Lloyd (Judy) of Tignish, Gloria (late Pat Kelly) of Stratford, Ontario, Hilda (late Guy) Moore of Stratford, Ontario, Danny (Leona Shaw) of Tignish, Patsy (Cyrus) Gallant of Piusville and Kim (Myron) Blanchard of Bloomfield. Also survived by brother-in-law, Clifford Gavin, sister-in-law, Betty Gavin, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Dora and brothers, Ronnie, Cletus Jr., Roy, Howard and Brian. Resting at the Rooney Funeral Home and Chapel Alberton. No visitation by personal request. Funeral mass Tuesday, October 29th at 4pm at St. Simon and St. Jude Church with Rev. Greg Conway and Rev. John Molina celebrants. www.rooneyfh.ca
