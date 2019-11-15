George Campbell

CAMPBELL, George H. George Horace Campbell peacefully joined his heavenly family Wednesday, November 13th, 2019. Many thanks to the wonderful and compassionate staff of Prince County Hospital and the Wedgewood Manor. George, formerly of Central Bedeque, was the son of the late Ralph and Hazel (MacMicken) Campbell, beloved husband of 60 years of Marina (MacCallum) Campbell and devoted father of Sandra (Calvin) Waugh, Shirlee Anne Campbell (Gerald Hill), Bethany (Paul) Dawson and Leisa Campbell (David Schneider); Adored grandfather of Ryan and Tabitha Waugh, Kylee and Jessee Hill, Cody (Jill Aylward) Dawson, Colton (Lydia Lawless) Dawson, Bailey Dawson and Chloee Schneider. He is survived by his brother Wesley (Isabel) Campbell, sisters-in-law Marilyn Campbell & Jeannie Campbell, brothers-in-law Lorne MacCallum , Ralph (Pearl) MacCallum and sister-in-law Dianne (Daniel) McLure and many special nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by brothers Neil and Lorne Campbell and in-laws, Jean and Norman MacFarlane, Edna MacCallum, nephews Kim Campbell and Ralph Campbell. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington, with visiting hours Saturday, November 16th, 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held Sunday, November 17th at Bedeque Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Interment in the Bedeque Baptist Cemetery. Memorial Donations in George’s memory may be made to Bedeque Baptist Church, the Bible Society or a charity of your choice. www.davisonfh.com
